Friends, food and fun at Redding’s Frog Frolic

Just as nature awakens after a long, harsh winter, the Mark Twain Library holds its annual Frog Frolic.

Redding resident Nancy Cavillones, who was at the Frolic — which was on Saturday — said the event has become a tradition in town.

“It’s so nice to have a community event that is truly fun for the whole family,” said Cavillones, mother of Alice, 9, Stella, 8, and Micah, 4. “This year was especially nice because it felt like the town was waking up after our awful winter, and the day turned out better than forecasted. For me, the Frog Frolic is the harbinger of summer days.”

The 23rd annual Frog Frolic — a country fair held outside the Redding Community Center — is a large fund-raiser for the Mark Twain Library.

Hundreds of people were at the event by noon, with cars parked in all directions at the Community Center and Redding Elementary School on Lonetown Road.

Aside from games, rides, and a touch-a-truck fire engine, there was a silent auction featuring more than 100 offerings for all ages, with everything from horseback riding camps to landscaping services.

Storybook characters, such as Alice from Alice in Wonderland, mingled with the crowd. Entertainment included the Redding-Easton Falcons cheer squad, Redding Elementary School students who sang songs, and a martial arts demonstration. Burgers, pickles, chili, and hot dogs were some of the food offerings at the Frolic.

Fun at the Frolic

Three-year-old Maty Grande had a big smile on his face after he searched for “treasure.” Maty, who was at the Frog Frolic with his grandmother, Michele Grande of Redding, found a baby jaguar toy in the treasure hunt game. He also played a fishing game and caught “Dory” from the Disney movie Finding Dory — and won a red Hot Wheels car. “I collect cars,” said Maty, of Trumbull. “My daddy fixes cars. I want to do that.”

Sydney Lapin, 7, of Redding, said her favorite game is Feed a Frog, where “you need to throw a bean bag inside a cup.” Sydney said she has been coming to the event for at least three years.

Redding resident Emma Bourgeault, 12, was holding a bunch of toys that she won, including a bug and a Hello Kitty figure. “I won those from the Ping-Pong game and I won bubbles and a hand-clapper from the frog toss,” she said.

Five-year-old Evie Gelineau of Redding had volunteers paint her face so she looked like “a fairy princess.” This was Evie’s second year at the Frolic. “I like the bunny houses, where I bounce around,” she said.

She also said she likes making crafts, especially the “sand art.” “I’m going to put my sand art bottle on my bookshelf,” Evie said.

Aside from sand art, Evie won a bracelet, a dinosaur picture, a chocolate kiss, and a magnet at other games. “I’m going to put the magnet on the fridge,” she said.

Evie’s sister Adrienne, 2, had her face painted with green hearts, since green is her favorite color. “Miss Sarah,” Adrienne’s preschool teacher and one of the Frog Frolic volunteers, painted the hearts.

Jack Campano, 13, of Redding, said he has been going to the Frolic since he was in kindergarten. “It’s very fun to see everyone here,” he said. “I like hanging out with my friends.”

Jack said he looks forward every year to “walking the cake walk.” This year, he set his sights on the “chocolate confetti cake. It’s really big,” he said, as he headed over to try his luck.

Mark Twain

The Frog Frolic theme draws on Mark Twain’s short story The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County for inspiration.

Frolic organizer Stephanie Oulton estimated that 1,100 people of all ages attend the event throughout the day, each year.

“It may very well draw the largest crowd in one day of all Mark Twain Library fund-raisers,” Oulton said.

The event raises money to help keep the library open and running. The proceeds go directly to the library’s annual operating budget.

“The town pays just under 60% of our budget. We must make up the difference each year to keep the staff paid, the lights on, [and for other expenses],” Oulton said. “The Frolic goes a long way in filling this gap.”

Library President Jen Wastrom said the Frog Frolic defines the spirit of volunteerism in town. More than 200 volunteers helped with the event.

“Its extremely dedicated and talented committee of wand-wavers orchestrates a highly synchronized day of fun with a corps of volunteers in the colorful trenches — all on behalf of their library,” Wastrom said.

This year, for the first time ever, organizers offered a prelude to the Frog Frolic: a family frog walk, which took place three weeks ago at Topstone Park.

“It was a hands-on Redding-style experience focused on the library’s favorite amphibian, and co-hosted by the library, Parks and Rec, the Redding Conservation Commission, and Warrup’s Farm,” Oulton said.

The event was not just for the young but also for the young at heart. Redding resident Adrienne Glabman, who said she is turning 81 on Thursday, was busy choosing books at the children’s book sale.

“I think this is fabulous and so organized,” she said. “I’m so happy to be here to share the day with everyone.”