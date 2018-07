Viv’s Veggies farm stand in Weston is open two days this weekend as the veggies continue to grow.

Hours this are Friday, July 13, from 11 to 4, and Sunday, July 15, from 11 to 4.

Current harvest includes mixed greens, curly kale, Tuscan kale, swiss chard, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kohlrabi and eggplant. Next week, there will be zucchini, squash blossoms, and Mexican sour gherkins as well.

Viv’s Veggies farm stand is located at Chestnut Farm, 227 Lyons Plain Road, Weston.