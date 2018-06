As the first harvest of the season is gearing up, fresh greens are now available at Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand, 227 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.

Following the tenets of organic farming, Vivian Simons astounds customers each year with a dazzling array of fresh vegetables and watermelons.

Viv’s Veggies will be open one day only this week, Saturday, June 16, from noon to 5 p.m. More days and hours will be added as more crops are harvested.

Follow Viv’s Veggies at Chestnut Farm on Facebook.