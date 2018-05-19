Four state parks closed due to storm damage

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) State Parks Division continues to clean up damage to the Connecticut State Parks that were most impacted by Tuesday’s storm. As of Friday four parks remain closed, Sleeping Giant, Kettletown, Wharton Brook, and Squantz Pond. Sleeping Giant, Kettletown and Wharton Brook have suffered extensive damage and will remain closed for several days. Squantz Park is expected to reopen early next week. Chatfield Hollow, which had been closed following the storm, reopened this morning. Visitors are reminded that they should not attempt to visit any closed state park. Further, caution should also be used in any park or forest area to stay clear of downed or hanging trees or limbs.

Additionally the Pond Brook State Boat Launch in Newtown, the Lake Zoar State Boat Launch in Southbury, and the Squantz Pond State Boat Launch in New Fairfield may not be accessible this weekend.

“We continue to see visitors attempting to come to our closed state parks to see the damage,” said DEEP Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen. “For the safety of the general public and the crews working to clear the parks, it is imperative that only authorized personnel enter the parks at this time. There are 110 State Parks, 106 of which remain open to the public, we encourage visitors to make use of those other parks. EnCon officers have increased patrols of the closed parks, failure to obey the closures of these parks could result in an infraction or arrest for trespassing.”

Nearby parks to Sleeping Giant and Wharton Brook State Parks include: West Rock Ridge in Hamden and New Haven and Wadsworth Falls in Middlefield.

Nearby parks to Kettletown State Park include: Southford Falls in Oxford and Indian Well in Shelton.

Nearby parks to Squantz Pond State Park include: Putnam Memorial in Redding and Bennet’s Pond Ridgefield.

For a complete list of Connecticut State Parks visit: ct.gov/deep/stateparks