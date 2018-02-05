Forum editor to discuss Navin case on tv tonight

Community Editor, Patricia Gay will be discussing the Navin murder case tonight on Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield on the HLN Network. Gay will be appearing via AUDIO feed.

Gay will discuss the case involving Kyle Navin, formerly of Weston, who is currently on trial for the murder and shooting deaths of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin. Navin’s girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, accepted a plea deal with the court pleading guilty under the Alford Doctrine to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution.

Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HLN.