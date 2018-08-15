Former Redding school board chairman pleads guilty

Former Redding school board Chairman Sara Sobel pled guilty to risk of injury to a minor and promoting a minor in an obscene performance Wednesday morning at state Superior Court in Danbury.

She will be sentenced October 24, when she faces up to 10 years in prison, according to her attorney, Vicki Hutchinson.

She had previously rejected a plea bargain deal.

Sara Sobel and her husband Jon Sobel were arrested last April after they allegedly hindered an investigation into former Redding resident Stephen Overby’s actions by the state Department of Children and Families.

Both Sara and Jon Sobel are free in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Sara Sobel previously served as chairman of the Redding Board of Education. She is also a former member of both the Redding Democratic Town Committee and the Redding Region 9 Board of Education.

Overby, who was residing in the Sobels’ home from September 2016 to early 2017, is described as a close friend of Sara Sobel, according to warrants issued for the Sobels’ arrests.

Overby, who now lives in Norwalk, pled guilty Feb. 20 to first-degree sexual assault of a person under the age of 13, risk of injury to or impairing the morals of a child, and first-degree possession of child pornography.

He was arrested by Redding police on March 2, 2017. At the time of his arrest, he was residing with the Sobels.

On May 22, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.

His sentencing is as follows:

23 years of jail time, suspended after eight years, with 20 years probation, for sexual assault of a victim less than 13 years old;

seven years of jail time, suspended after five years, with 20 years probation for illegal sexual contact with a victim less than 16 years old;

five years of jail time for illegal possession of child pornography.

Overby must register as a sex offender, according to the court clerk’s office. A protective order has also been placed against him.

