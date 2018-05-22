Former Redding resident sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault

A man who lived with the family of a former school board member was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.

The case also involves charges against that former school board member and her husband.

Stephen Overby was sentenced at state Superior Court in Danbury to:

23 years of jail time, suspended after eight years, with 20 years probation, for sexual assault of a victim less than 13 years old;

seven years of jail time, suspended after five years, with 20 years probation for illegal sexual contact with a victim less than 16 years old;

five years of jail time for illegal possession of child pornography.

Overby must register as a sex offender, according to the court clerk’s office. A protective order has also been placed against Overby.

Overby, who now lives in Norwalk, pled guilty Feb. 22 to first-degree sexual assault with a person under the age of 13, risk of injury to or impairing the morals of a child, and first-degree possession of child pornography.

Overby was arrested by Redding Police on March 2, 2017. He is free in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Overby was residing with Sara Sobel, a member of the Region 9 Board of Education and former chairman of the Redding Board of Education, and her husband, Jon. They were arrested April 17, 2017, both charged with risk of injury to a minor.

The Sobels were arrested because they allegedly hindered an investigation into Overby’s actions by the state Department of Children and Families, according to arrest warrants on file at Danbury Superior Court.

Overby, who was residing in the Sobels’ home from September, 2016 to early 2017, is described as a “close friend” of Sara Sobel, according to warrants issued for the Sobels’ arrests.

On May 9, at state Superior court in Danbury, Sobel rejected a plea bargain and was put on the trial list for June 5, according to Sobel’s attorney, Vicki Hutchinson.

