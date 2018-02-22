Former Redding resident pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Redding resident pled guilty Tuesday to several sexual charges involving a minor in a case that also involved the arrests of a former Redding Board of Education chairman and her husband.

Appearing in state Superior Court in Danbury, Stephen Overby pled guilty to first-degree sexual assault with a person under the age of 13, risk of injury to or impairing the morals of a child, and first-degree possession of child pornography.

Overby, who now resides in Norwalk, was arrested by Redding Police on March 2, 2017. He is free in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Overby was residing with Sara Sobel, a member of the Region 9 Board of Education and former chairman of the Redding Board of Education, and her husband, Joe. They were arrested April 17, 2017, both charged with risk of injury to a minor.

The Sobels’ were arrested because they allegedly hindered an investigation into Overby’s actions by the state Department of Children and Families, according to arrest warrants on file at Danbury Superior Court.

The Sobels are next due in court Wednesday, March 9.

Overby, who was residing in the Sobels’ home from September, 2016 to early 2017, is described as a “close friend” of Sara Sobel, according to warrants issued for the Sobels’ arrests.

Overby is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, May 22, Assistant State’s Attorney Sharmese Hodge said Thursday.

For a prior Redding Pilot article on Overby, click here.