Forever Angel Tribute set for flu victim Emma Mackenzie Splan

A tribute has been organized for Emma Mackenzie Splan, six, who died from complications of the flu on Feb. 18.

Emma was a student of CT Theater Dance (CTD), where she is remember as a beautiful, bright and spirited little girl who loved all things dance, the color pink and anything sparkly. She was the only child of Christy and David Splan, who were both very supportive of CTD.

“She made teaching dance special and fulfilling, always attending classes with a passionate heart, pretty smile and sparkle in her eyes,” said Michelle Sperry, Director of CTD.

In memory of Emma and in solidarity for the Splan Family, CTD is hosting a Forever Angel Tribute for Emma to celebrate her very young life and to raise an ENCORE Youth Scholarship Fund in her honor: The Forever Angel Scholarship. This annual scholarship will be awarded to a young dancer who could not otherwise afford a dance education.

The tribute will be held on Saturday, March 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norwalk Inn & Conference Center Ballroom, 99 East Avenue Norwalk. There is no cost and everyone is invited to attend.

Festivities include a specially commissioned dance piece: “Forever Angel,” complimentary dance classes. silent auction, raffle tickets, memorial photo presentation, food and beverages.

An honorary plaque, “Emma’s Closet,” will be presented to the Splan Family. Like many young dancers, Emma adored CTD’s dress-up closet. The plaque will forever hang on CTD’s closet in Emma’s honor.

About CT Theater Dance Company

CT Theater Dance Company, a non-profit, 501© 3 organization with a focus on dance education. CTD provides scholarships to local youth through its ENCORE Youth Scholarship Program, offering children the opportunity to benefit from a dance education — no child left behind.