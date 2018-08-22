Food drive at Mark Twain Book Fair

Visitors to the Mark Twain Library’s 58th annual Book Fair, held over Labor Day weekend at the Redding Community Center, can help replenish the Redding food pantry by bringing food donations to the event.

The donation effort, organized by retired Librarian Jean Taylor, is to provide support for those struggling to make ends meet. A collection table will be set up near the front entrance of the Community Center for the duration of the sale, from Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3.

According to Angelica Fontanez, Redding’s Social Services director, the food bank could use these specific items: ground coffee, tea, cooking oil (canola, vegetable, olive), vinegars, gluten free pasta, pasta sauce, instant rice, cereals (other than Cheerios), canned fruit, low sugar jelly. In addition, there is a need for toiletry and household items, such as shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent, household cleaners, tissues, paper towels, and toilet paper. Frozen foods are not requested due to issues with thawing and re-freezing, and diapers are not needed this year. Grocery store gift cards, cash and check donations also are welcomed. For more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org.