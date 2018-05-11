As part of the Life in the Sixties exhibit, the Weston Historical Society is presenting “Folk Music in the 60s: The Coffee House,” a mix of spirited panel discussion, live performances, Q&A, and a hootenanny, with host/emcee Roger Kaufman of Old School Music Productions. The event will take place on Saturday, May 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The Grange, 12 Good Hill Road in Weston.

Scheduled to appear are musicians Robin Batteau, Rob Carlson, Jon Gailmor, and Jeff Southworth.

The four musicians have written, played or shared stages with Bruce Springsteen, Judy Collins, Graham Nash, and Hall & Oates.

The Life in the Sixties exhibit is open to the public on Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. in May and June. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org. To arrange a special or group tour, call the executive director, Marianne Frisch, at 203 226-1804 or email [email protected].