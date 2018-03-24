Flying Fingers Jug Band performs at Lachat

The Flying Fingers Jug Band will stir up a stew of American music on Friday, March 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the farmhouse at Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

Drawing on the folk, country and blues traditions of the early 20th Century that would cross-pollinate swing and even rock and roll, the band will play a variety of tunes from a time when music was hot, homemade and even dangerous.

There will be a fire in the 1770 fireplace and a cash bar with wine and beer. Sign up early, as the house holds only 45 people for these events. Register at lachattownfarm.org.

The Lachat farmhouse is located at 106 Godfrey Road West, Weston.