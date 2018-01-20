Flu vaccine still available at the Westport Weston Health District

The Westport Weston Health District has seen a significant increase in the local incidence of influenza activity and growing community concern with the flu, according to Mark A.R. Cooper, director of health.

He said it is not too late to get vaccinated and encourages residents to schedule an appointment online at wwhd.org/.

Influenza activity is continuing to increase in Connecticut and has been classified geographically as widespread. Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It is spread by coughing, sneezing, and nasal secretions, he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months of age and older should be vaccinated.

Cooper offered the following recommendations to help prevent the spread of the flu:

The most important step in preventing the flu is getting vaccinated especially high risk persons, young children and people who live with and/or care for high risk individuals.

If you feel sick — stay home for at least 24 hours after a fever is gone, do not spread your germs to others.

If your children complain of not feeling right, keep them home, symptoms can develop quickly.

If you are well — avoid contact with sick people and things they may have touched.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Wash your hands with soap and water, frequently.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The cost of vaccination is $45 for the standard vaccine and $70 for the high dose vaccine. Most insurance plans are accepted for payment; be sure to bring your card.

For more information visit wwhd.org or call 203-227-9571.