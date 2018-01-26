Flu shots encouraged as season progresses

The Dept. of Public Health said flu activity remains high and widespread in Connecticut with an increasing number of patients presenting with flu symptoms, as well as increasing numbers of flu-associated hospitalizations and deaths.

A total of 824 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between Aug. 27, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2018. 32 deaths have been attributed to the flu (23 associated with flu A, 9 with flu B) so far this season. Of these deaths, 28 were among patients over the age of 65, two were 50-64 years of age, one was 25-49 years of age, and one was between 5-17 years of age.

“The peak flu season may still be several weeks away. I encourage Connecticut residents who have not yet received a flu shot to get one as soon as possible,” said DPH Commissioner Dr.Raul Pino.

Locally, flu shots are available at the Westport Weston Health District for Weston residents. Call 203-227-9571 for an appointment or more information.

For Redding residents, the Bethel Visiting Nurse Association is offering flu shots for those who are 3 years and older, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m to 3 p.m. at 70 Stony Hill Road, Bethel. Call 203-792- 0864 for an appointment. Walk-ins are also allowed.

In conjunction with local health departments and districts across the state, DPH announced yesterday that free/low cost influenza vaccines will be provided at several locations across the state on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Click here for the current schedule and locations of Saturday’s flu clinics.