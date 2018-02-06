Flu shots are available this Saturday

Redding Health Officer Douglas Hartline has announced that the Bethel Visiting Nurse Association (BVNA) will be holding a flu vaccination clinic this Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m to noon.

The clinic is open to everyone and is being held in response to the widespread increasing flu activity this season.

The BVNA is located at 70 Stony Hill Road in Bethel across from the “Big Y” shopping center.

The Bethel Visiting Nurse Association can be reached at 203-792-0864. Walk-ins are welcome. There is still time to obtain your flu vaccine to prevent influenza-related illness.