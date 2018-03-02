Flood watch in effect, power outages possible

A Winter Weather Advisory and Flood Watch have been issued for Connecticut as well as parts of New York and New Jersey until early Saturday morning by the National Weather Service.

Around an inch of rain has fallen since last night, however a deep coastal storm will continue to produce heavy rain throughout Friday, with the potential of two to four inches total rainfall. Smaller rivers and streams across the area will be most vulnerable to the possibility of flooding.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, March 3. Strong winds, with gusts up to 60 mph are possible this afternoon and tonight. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Power outages are expected.