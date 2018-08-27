Flags ordered lowered in remembrance of John McCain

Governor Dannel P. Malloy has directed U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Senator John McCain of Arizona, who passed away on Saturday evening at age 81. Flags will remain at half-staff until the date of his funeral.

McCain will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda and receive a full dress funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

Gov. Malloy issued a statement saying, “John McCain is a hero who put his life on the line to defend our nation during a turbulent time of war, experiencing torture and suffering that left him with lifelong physical wounds, and yet on his return home he continued lived his life as humble and unassuming as even the most modest among us. Throughout his time in elected office, whether you agreed or disagreed with him on any policy issue, nobody could deny that Senator McCain truly studied every matter intricately and made a decision based on what he thought was best for the people he was elected to represent. He set standards that all of us should try to emulate. The entire McCain family has given so much for our country, particularly through their long and respected line of military service, and our hearts are with them on this day of mourning.”