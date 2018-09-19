First Church in Redding holds annual fair on Sept. 29

First Church of Christ Congregational in Redding is holding its annual Church Fair on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The fair features fine arts and crafts exhibitors. Admission and parking are free, making this what organizers say is an affordable family fun day.

New this year, is the congregation’s tag sale, which will open at 9 a.m. for those “tag sale junkies” that wish to have first shot at the offerings. There will be a $5 fee to take advantage of this opportunity. The tag sale will be located in the church’s Fellowship Hall and includes a special jewelry boutique section.

“Since 1982, First Church has put its best foot forward to provide the community with an event to welcome in the fall season,” a press release said. Fairgoers can enjoy a piece of fresh-baked apple pie or a cup of Congregational soup poured out straight from the kettle. They can purchase pumpkins, mums, and cornstalks while listening to area bands play familiar tunes. They can stroll with cotton candy or popcorn while admiring the works of more than 40 artisans and take home some favorite pieces. Or, they can sit and relax while enjoying a grilled burger, hot dog, sausage and pepper, fries, or veggie burger served up to order along with a cold drink by the men’s group.

There will be a gated area for children’s activities, featuring games, face painting, pumpkin painting, and sand art. There will be an afternoon magician show and a morning strolling balloon artist to entertain children of all ages. Music will be provided throughout the day by Long Story Short, performing a mix of soulful originals and acoustic covers.

Fair parking and shuttle is located at Redding Elementary School, 33 Lonetown Road.