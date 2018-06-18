Firefighters battle brush fire across from John Read in Redding

Tankers from five fire departments were called today to the scene of a small brush fire on Route 53, across from John Read Middle School.

The fire, which took about 30 minutes to put out, occupied one-third of an acre, one-quarter of a mile from the entrance to the hiking trail.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.

According to Redding Ridge Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Van Oostendorp, at around 2:30 p.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from the woods.

Fire departments from Ridgefield, Bethel, Georgetown, West Redding and Redding Ridge all responded to the scene.

“They soaked a perimeter and are now working on hot spots in the interior,” Van Oostendorp said.

“We are making sure it doesn’t spread outward from the center,” he said. “We are soaking it down, using as much water as we need to.”

Van Oostendorp said there is a lot of manual work involved in putting out a fire of this kind. “Most of the work is done with rakes, brooms, and shovels,” he said.

Firefighters are carrying hand-powered water pumps and backpack water carriers.

Whenever there is a lot of grassland in the area, “we have to be watchful,” he said. “We want to get get to it quickly so we don’t have a major brushfire.”