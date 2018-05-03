Firefighters battle 3-acre brush fire at Topstone Park

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire at Topstone Park in Redding that’s taking up three acres.

Tankers are drafting water from Topstone Pond since there are no fire hydrants at Topstone, according to Capt. Matt Rees of the West Redding Fire Department.

“We are trying to get people on all sides of the fire and extinguish it,” Rees said, adding that to his knowledge, this is the first time this season there has been a brush fire at Topstone.

Tankers from fire departments in West Redding, Georgetown, Wilton, Miry Brook in Danbury and Bethel are all on the scene.

“All of these towns work well together as a unit,” West Redding EMS Lt. Dani Simson said.

The fire is not reported to be near any homes.

A resident reported the fire at around 2 p.m.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, when it’s really dry, humid and windy, it’s most common for brush fires to occur, Simson said, prior to heading back to the fire do rehab on a firefighter.

This is a developing story.