Finals study nights at Easton library

The Easton Public Library will be open until 10 p.m. on Monday, June 18, Tuesday, June 19, Wednesday, June 20, and Thursday, June 21, as a resource for Joel Barlow students to prepare for their final exams. Food will also be provided.

“We’re pleased to offer expanded library hours, food, and a comfortable place for students to study during exam week,” said Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services.

Students interested in attending should register for each night so the library can determine how much food to order.

To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or by email at [email protected]