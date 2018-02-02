February events at Redding’s Heritage Senior Center

Feb. 6: Lunch at Meadow Ridge and tour of its Ridge Crest rehab facility. Free. Its van will transport people from the Heritage Center at 11:30 a.m. and return at 2:15 p.m. Register at Heritage Center office by Feb. 6.

Feb. 21: RVNA presents Balance Matters at 1 p.m. This free program by a physical therapist will focus on keeping safe and identifying the factors that are notable when one is at high risk for falling. Register by Feb. 19.

Feb. 26: Lunch ’n’ Learn, noon. Topic is leaving a legacy. Ryan Ventura of First Light Home Care will discuss the elements of a legacy, why it’s needed, and how to get started on a personal legacy. Join us for lunch (soup and a sandwich for $3). Register by Feb. 22.

Join Weight Watchers: A new group is beginning at Meadow Ridge by Feb. 23. Fee is $198 for 20 weeks. Call Anita Taylor at Meadow Ridge at 203-544-7733 for more information and to register.

Other news

There will be only two Yoga for the Rest of Us classes this month: Feb. 13 and 27. Spanish classes will resume Feb. 13. The Heritage Center will be closed Feb. 19 in honor of Presidents Day.

The Heritage Senior Center is located at 37 Lonetown Road, Redding. The office phone number for class information and registration is 203-938-9725.