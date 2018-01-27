February events at Easton Public Library

For more information about these programs or to register, use the library’s online event calendar at eastonlibrary.org or call the Easton Public Library at 203-251-0134.

Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months) Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Community Room.

Preschool Story Time Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:15 p.m., Story Time Room.

Baby’s First Story Time Thursdays, 1 p.m., Community Room.

One Book/One Town — Community Reads The Yellow Envelope by Kim Dinan Tuesday through May.

Lego Master Builders Thursday, Feb. 1, 4:15 p.m., Community Room.

Easton Yarnsmiths Thursday, Feb. 1, 5 to 6 p.m., Conference Room.

Teen Advisory Group (Grade 6+) Friday, Feb. 2, 3:30 p.m., Conference Room, registration suggested.

Take Your Child to the Library Day — Bookmark Making (pre-K and up) Saturday, Feb. 3, noon to 1 p.m., Story Time Room, no registration necessary.

Take Your Child to the Library Day Pen*Stars Creative Workshop (Grades K-5) Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 to 2 p.m., Conference Room, registration required.

Junior Book Club (Grades 4-5) Monday, Feb. 5, 4:15 p.m., Conference Room, registration suggested.

Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group Thursday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. (second Thursday of every month), Conference Room, no registration necessary.

Go Green Club (Grades K-5) Thursday, Feb. 8, 4:15 p.m., Story Time Room, registration required.

Scents-Sational Aromatherapy 101: Make and Take Friday, Feb. 9, 3:30 p.m., Community Room, registration required.

Robotics Workshop (Grades 4-8) Friday, Feb. 9, 4:15 p.m., Community Room, registration required.

Monthly Movie: Crazy Stupid Love Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Community Room, registration suggested.

One Book/One Town: Thru-Hiking the Appalachian Trail with Sam Ducharme Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Community Room, registration suggested.

Bookworm Crafters (Grades K-2) Monday, Feb. 12, 4:15 p.m., Story Time Room, registration suggested.

Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday Feb. 14, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Room; to register, visit www.redcross.org.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors (Grades K-5) Thursday, Feb. 15, 4:15 to 4:45 p.m., Story Time Room; to register, email Myla at [email protected]. Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors! Kids can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Please make an effort to be on time for your scheduled appointment. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot.

Easton Yarnsmiths Thursday, Feb. 15, 5 to 6 p.m., Conference Room, no registration necessary.

Beyond Reading Book Discussion Group: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. (third Thursday of every month), Conference Room, no registration necessary.

C2 Education’s SAT/ACT Practice Test Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Room, registration required for the test and follow-up.

Africa Explains: African Folklore Storytelling (families) Thursday, Feb. 22, 4:15 p.m., Conference Room, registration required.

Robotics Workshop (Grades 4-8) Friday, Feb. 23, 4:15 p.m., Community Room; registration is required for part one of this workshop by Friday, Feb. 9.

C2 Education’s SAT/ACT Test Follow-up Saturday, Feb. 24, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Room, registration required for the test and follow-up.

Author Talk/Book Signing — Alexandra Lehmann Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Community Room, registration suggested.

Scrabble Club Sunday, Feb. 25, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Community Room, no registration necessary.

3rd Grade Book Club: Catwings, by Ursula K. Le Guin Monday, Feb. 26, 4:15 p.m., Conference Room, registration suggested.