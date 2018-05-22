Feathers, beaks, hoots, and tweets at New Pond Farm

A birding program for elementary school students at New Pond Farm in Redding features a visit with Bernadette the barred owl, and discovering adaptations that allow owls to fly silently, see at night, and digest meals of mice and frogs. Young “nature detectives” will also try to figure out why birds look the way they do and what adaptations help them survive.

This program for elementary school students is $8 per New Pond Farm member child and $12 per non-member child.

The program is Tuesday, May 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. Register online at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117.