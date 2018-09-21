Fashion show benefits Regional Hospice and Palliative Care

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, the Redding Giving Circle of Regional Hospice and Palliative Care will sponsor the 13th annual Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Redding Country Club.

The event will start at 11 a.m. There will be lunch, a fashion show, post-show shopping at the fashion boutique, a raffle, and silent auction. All fashions will be presented by More ‘N’ More and Shoes ‘N’ More of New Canaan.

All proceeds directly benefit Regional Hospice and Palliative Care supporting patients in their homes or at the in-patient Center for Comfort Care & Healing in Danbury. Proceeds also support the on-site Healing Hearts Center for Grief and Loss, which provides bereavement services for all ages.

An individual reservation is $55. Responses are due by Sept. 20. For more information, contact Diana Abshire at [email protected]