Viv’s Veggies farm stand in Weston is offering up fresh corn, peaches, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, hot and sweet peppers, kale, swiss chard, greens and fresh flowers. The stand is open this Sunday, Aug. 26 from 10 to 5. It is also open various days throughout the week.

Viv’s Veggies is located at Chestnut Farm, 227 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.