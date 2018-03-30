Family Frog Walk at Topstone Park

The Mark Twain Library will host a family frog walk at Redding’s Topstone Park on Saturday, April 14, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (rain date: Sunday, April 15).

Participants will look for and learn about Redding’s local plants and animals while strolling around the Topstone Pond beach area with two knowledgeable nature guides: John McLeran, Redding open space manager, environmental educator and dragonfly expert, and Susan Robinson, a naturalist with the Redding Conservation Commission and the Connecticut Botanical Society.

Participants will meet at the entrance to Topstone Park. The event is co-sponsored by the Redding Department of Parks and Recreation, Redding Conservation Commission, Redding Land Trust, and Connecticut Botanical Society.

Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.