Families may fish, kids can stock trout

The community is invited to join expert anglers from the Mianus chapter of Trout Unlimited for a free Family Fishing Clinic & Kids Trout Stocking on Saturday, May 12, from 9 to 2, at Merwin Meadows Park on Lovers Lane in Wilton.

Appropriate for anglers of all ages and skill levels, there will also be a youth fishing section with both fly rods and spinning rods allowing children under 16 to learn to fish at their own pace.

The state’s trout stocking truck will arrive at 9:30 with hundreds of trout for kids to stock in the river. Bring a five-gallon bucket if you have it. Everyone is invited to go fishing for the trout after they’ve had an hour or two to acclimate to the river.

Along with casting lessons and knot tying instruction, there will be demonstrations and hands-on activities, including how to read and fish the Norwalk River and what bugs live in the river that trout feed on.

A free barbecue lunch will be provided at noon, and all guests are free to fish the river after lunch.

Full details and registration can be found at mianustu.org.

The Mianus chapter of Trout Unlimited is a grassroots conservation organization with more than 3,500 members and supporters in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local river resources through restoration projects, education initiatives and public advocacy.