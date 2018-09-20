Fall programs at Weston Public Library: Touch A Truck, photo reception

There are a number of events and programs for adults and children this month at the Weston Public Library.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Tigger’s Tiny Tales, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Rabbit’s Readers, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pokemon Club, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Stitch and Sip 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

Kanga’s Kid Space 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Apple Stamping 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Fandom Friday 2:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Touch-a-Truck 10 a.m. to noon. With the help of the Weston Department of Public Works, kids of all ages will have the opportunity to touch, climb on, and explore the equipment the department uses to keep the town’s roads clean and safe. The event is being held at the Public Works Garage located at 78 Old Hyde Road. No registration is required.

Grace Williams Photography Reception 2 to 5 p.m. The Weston Commission for the Arts is sponsoring a reception for artist Grace Williams and her photography show entitled Summer. Light refreshments will be provided. Photos will be on exhibit at the library and Weston Town Hall through Sept. 27. To let the artist know you will attend, call 917-809-0110 or email [email protected].

SAT practice test, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Owl’s One and All Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon

3D printer appointment, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Chess, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23

Chess 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

STEM Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24

Roo’s Rock n’ Read 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Melty Mondays – Community Room 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Chess 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Eeyore’s Eensie Weensies 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.

New Yorker Roundtable 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mini-Maker Program: Sew a Phone Pouch 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Piggie and Gerald Party 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to join this party. This month’s theme is Piggie and Gerald. There will be stories, snacks, crafts and games. Registration required.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Winnie’s Wiggleworms 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Autumn Craft 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Parent’s Essential Guide to College Planning 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Tigger’s Tiny Tales 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Rabbit’s Readers 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Probate Judge Lisa Wexler Lunch and Learn noon to 1:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Cook Book Club: Plenty More by Ottolenghi 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

Kanga’s Kid Space 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Play Group 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chess 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Book Discussion Group (All Quiet on the Western Front) at the Weston Senior Center, 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Email [email protected] to reserve a book.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Owl’s One and All Storytime 11 a.m. to noon

3D Printer Appointment 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Chess 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Chess 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

STEM Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information and to register for classes, visit westonpubliclibrary.org.