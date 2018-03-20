Fake news program in Redding is postponed again

Due to another impending snow storm, the Fake News program at the the Mark Twain Library in Redding has been re-scheduled.

Part One will examine news, digital content, and increasingly common efforts to undermine journalism and journalists as advocates of “fake news,” and will be held Thursday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Part Two will examine the habits of fact-checkers and the impact of filter bubbles, and will be held Thursday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m.

The Fake News program is a special two-part seminar where participants can acquire the media smarts to help discern fact from the misleading or even false portrayals that have become so common in today’s rapidly evolving news, communications and social platforms.