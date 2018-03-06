Fake News program in Redding is postponed

Due to the impending snow storm, the Fake News program scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding has been postponed. The new date is Thursday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Fake News program is a special two-part seminar where participants can acquire the media smarts to help discern fact from the misleading or even false portrayals that have become so common in today’s rapidly evolving news, communications and social platforms.

The other part of the Fake News program is still scheduled for Wednesday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Mark Twain Library.