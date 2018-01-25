Eversource takes to the sky to survey electric lines over Redding

As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the power grid and increase reliability, Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of overhead equipment associated with its high-voltage electric lines today, Jan. 25.

This inspection involves the use of a helicopter flying low over Eversource’s transmission line corridors to check for any emerging issues that may threaten electric reliability.

The aerial inspections will take place weather permitting, flight is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and noon.

Towns scheduled for the aerial inspections by Eversource’s blue and white helicopter are Berlin, Bethel, Bloomfield, Branford, Bristol, Chester, Essex, Deep River, East Granby, East Haddam, East Hampton, Glastonbury, Granby, Manchester, Middletown, Montville, New Milford, Newington, Old Saybrook, Redding, Southbury, Southington, Windsor, and Wolcott.