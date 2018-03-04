Eversource says power outages should be restored by tonight

Updated Sunday, March, 4, 9:30 a.m.

As power outages linger in Easton and Weston, and most predominantly in Redding, Eversource has issued a statement saying crews worked overnight to restore power with a goal of complete restoration by 9 p.m. tonight.

In Redding, 669 customers, 18% of the town, are still without power.

In Weston, 249 customers, 6% of the town are out. While in Easton, United Illuminating reports 59 customers, 2% of the town are still without power.

Heavy winds from the storm caused a huge number of downed trees and wires in the area, closing a number of roads.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Dept. reported a delay responding to a fire call due to a downed tree and wires.