Eversource says it is ready for third March storm

With weather forecasters saying the third nor’easter to hit Connecticut in less than two weeks will strike the state tomorrow, Eversource has announced line and tree crews, along with many out-of-state line workers are already here, and will again be ready to respond. As the predictions include wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, this storm has the potential to cause more damage to the energy system.

“We prepare for severe weather every day and have been watching the approaching storm closely,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst. “The previous storms have thoroughly saturated the ground and further weakened more trees, leaving them susceptible to possibly coming down on our lines in high winds. We have hundreds of employees ready to respond and will again have crews prepositioned around the state well before the storm hits so we’re there when customers need us to safely and quickly restore power after an outage.”

The company reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires, assume they are energized, and report them immediately to 9-1-1. Customers can report an outage online at eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Those who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Eversource recommends customers assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items before the next storm hits. These include water, non-perishable food and pet food, as well as adequate medical supplies and prescriptions for each family member and any pets. The company also suggests customers keep all wireless communication devices fully-charged in case of a power outage.

The company also offers the following tips on its website to help customers prepare for emergencies: