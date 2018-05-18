Eversource making progress with power restoration

Eversource power company has issued a statement saying crews continue working around-the-clock, facing tough conditions, to restore power to customers impacted by Tuesday afternoon’s devastating storm.

Helicopters are being used to identify damage in remote areas and in some cases bulldozers and other heavy equipment are needed to access repair locations. Eversource customers without power in the hardest hit towns of Brookfield, Danbury, Monroe and Newtown, where storm damage is most significant, are expected to be back on line by Sunday at noon, with many being restored before that.