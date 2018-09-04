Eversource is using drones to inspect power lines

Eversource is now using drones to more efficiently inspect electric lines throughout Connecticut.

The aerial devices provide the energy company with a close look at high-voltage energy infrastructure, including those spanning remote, hard-to-reach areas, according to a press release issued by Eversource.

“Drone technology offers a safe, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly way to perform required inspections of electrical lines, structures and equipment,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “This high-tech solution provides a critical, bird’s-eye view, enabling us to identify any potential issues in an effort to ensure our customers have the energy they need for every moment of their lives.”

The use of drones is limited to inspections of Eversource equipment by certified operators, without compromising the privacy of nearby property owners. Using drones will decrease the need for periodic inspections by low-flying helicopters, reducing the use of fossil fuels and lowering the costs associated with annual inspections which are paid for by customers, according to Eversource. Drone inspections will also reduce the need for vehicle access to inspect equipment in environmentally sensitive areas.

In addition to its routine annual inspections, Eversource plans to also use drones to assess damage to the electric system in the wake of major storms.