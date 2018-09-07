Entries sought for Easton photography contest

The Easton Arts Council will again host its annual Photography Contest and Exhibition, from Monday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Jan. 4, with youth (18 and under) and adult categories.

Photographers at all levels are encouraged to submit entries Saturday, Nov. 17, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Easton Public Library on Morehouse Road, Easton.

First-prize winners in each category will receive a cash prize of $100. Because winning photographs will go on permanent display in Easton Town Hall, photo entries must represent Easton specifically in some way.

For an entry form and more information, go to eastonartscouncil.org or email [email protected]