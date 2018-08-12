Emmanuel Church in Weston accepting donations for 112th Family Fair

Emmanuel is planning its 112th Family Fair on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Church in Weston has begun accepting donations and welcomes “gently used treasures” for the event’s various tents. Collections have begun and donations can be dropped off at the parish hall, at 285 Lyons Plain Road, as follows: Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays between 10 a.m. and noon. Additional collection dates on Saturdays between 11 a.m and 1 p.m. will begin Aug. 20.

If “pick up service” is necessary, make arrangements via the parish office by calling 203-227-8565 or emailing [email protected]

Items in good condition are being accepted for the toys, art, collectibles, jewelry and furniture booths. The church is unable to accept books, VHS or cassette tapes, bedding, clothing (except women’s scarves and belts), cribs, stuffed animals, playpens, car seats, garden items or electronics. Bicycles and scooters can also be donated.

A complete list of items that can and cannot be accepted can be found at emmanuelweston.org. All items should be delivered to the parish hall on the church grounds (signs will direct people to the right door). All donations are appreciated and are tax deductible.

Questions can be directed to the church office.