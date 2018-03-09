Emergency services available to Easton, Redding

With many homes in Easton and Redding still without power, the follow emergency services are available:



Shower Facilities :

Bring toiletries, towels and flip flops.

Helen Keller Middle School in Easton will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. today, Friday, March 9, and from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, March 10.

Joel Barlow High School in Redding will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Friday, March 9, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, March 10.

Please note that other events will be going on at the schools during those hours.

The Easton Senior Center will be open 24 hours. There are cots available for anyone who wishes to stay overnight. There is a full kitchen, television, and bathroom facilities but no showers.

Easton Police Department: A charging station has been set up in the lobby.

The Redding Community Center is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for warming, charging and water (both drinking and jug water). Bring a container from home.