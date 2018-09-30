Election letters to the editor

Underberger best choice for probate

I’m writing to support Lori Underberger for judge of probate. My family had to deal with probate court many years ago when my father-in-law died unexpectedly in middle age. It is so important to have a fair, compassionate, and efficient person as judge of probate. I’ve known Lori for twenty years, as a dedicated volunteer in the Easton schools and as a friend. She’s an experienced attorney with a background in trusts and estates, and a wonderfully compassionate and thoughtful person. I urge Easton, Monroe, and Trumbull to vote for Lori Underberger on Nov. 6.

Elise Broach

Adams Road, Easton

Haskell brings new perspective

Connecticut’s fiscal, political, and legislative mess is a result of short-sighted Band-Aids from both parties over decades. Toni Boucher has represented the region since 1997. After 20 years of old solutions to new problems we now have a chance to make a change. Will Haskell brings a new perspective and energy, and a vested self interest in the future. As a millennial he is not interested in a two-year fix. His focus is on making Connecticut a home for his generation and the generations to follow. Old solutions which didn’t work in the past will not work in the future.

Michael Schlechter

Woods End Lane, Weston

Kaplan is right choice for Easton selectman

I have personally known Ira Kaplan for many years. I know him to be an exceptionally bright and engaged person, who is always curious for more information. Ira never shies away from a difficult problem, but instead researches it thoroughly to determine what the best solution is. He cares deeply about getting it right, not just getting it done. If elected, he will examine our town’s issues with fresh eyes and fresh ideas. I am confident in his abilities and his integrity. He will work in the best interest of the town. Vote for Ira Kaplan on Nov. 6.

Nicole Massini

Rock House Road, Easton

Support Sogofsky for Easton selectman

I support Kristi Sogofsky for Easton selectman and I urge people to vote for her on Nov. 6. Kristi was appointed to this position in June and this election will solidify her position on the Easton Board of Selectmen. She is well qualified to be selectman given that she is chairman of the Easton Library Board of Trustees as well as chairman of the Easton Library Building Committee. In addition, Kristi is co-president of the PTA at Samuel Staples School and has a son and daughter attending Staples. Please vote for Kristi for selectman on Nov. 6 .

John Allan

Tranquility Drive, Easton

Tong deserves support for attorney general

I write in support of William Tong for attorney general. As House chair of the Judiciary Committee, he has advocated common sense gun laws: taking away guns from domestic abusers, fighting ghost guns and addressing gun trafficking. William is a supporter of marriage equality, and has been a driver of the overhaul of Connecticut’s hate crimes laws. As the president continues his aggressive moves in education, in environmental and immigration matters, we need an attorney general to push back and to defend the state from adverse federal actions. Join me in supporting William Tong on Election Day.

David Muller

Weston Road, Weston

Democrat supports Dunsby

I’m pleased to write in support of Adam Dunsby. I’m a Democrat, yet I’m endorsing Adam for his focus not on party politics but on reaching across the aisle to do the right thing for his constituents. He co-sponsored the bipartisan bump stock ban. He led the much-needed reform for the Freedom of Information statute, which unanimously passed both legislative chambers. He serves on the Education, Environment, and Finance committees. And he has never missed a vote. Adam is dedicated to public service, and should be re-elected to continue his good work.

Debbi Barer

Hayes Street, Easton

Dunsby favors streamlined state

Adam Dunsby understands the challenges that municipalities face. As former chair of the Conservation Commission and Board of Education and as current first selectman in Easton, he knows that small towns benefit from local control, no tax increases, and no tolls. He favors a streamlined state government that will enable workers and business owners to make their own success. Adam has a record of public service in Easton and as one of Redding’s representatives in Hartford. On Election Day, please help Adam to continue his important work in the legislature.

Tami O’Connor

Wood Road, Redding

Push poll was absurd

As a campaign manager for state and national candidates, I’ve commissioned polls. I’ve never witnessed one with as many false declarations as the push poll I received against Toni Boucher. So absurd were the statements about Boucher’s record on education, taxes, healthcare, and LGBTQ rights, that I laughed out loud. Several times I was asked the false statements made me “more concerned” about voting for her. I am more concerned about whoever wrote them. In my professional opinion, the call was in support of her opponent, but it strengthened my belief in our need to re-elect Sen. Boucher for Fairfield County.

Michele Tivey

Old Stage Coach Road, Weston

Editor’s note: When reached for comment, Haskell said he played no role in the poll and does not know who might be conducting such a poll. State. Sen. Toni Boucher said she did not know who the poll was sponsored by.

Dunsby deserves re-election

Please re-elect Adam Dunsby as state representative to Connecticut’s 135th House District. Adam knows our communities’ interests well. Notably, his choice of state legislature committees — finance, education and the environment — align well with Redding’s long-standing interests. Adam serves as first selectman and served as chair of the Conservation Commission and Board of Education in Easton. For the 12 years I served on the Redding Board of Education, we worked closely together on topics of joint educational interest to Redding and Easton. Adam consistently proved himself transparent, perceptive, balanced, dedicated, well-spoken and open.

Jess Gaspar

Sport Hill Road, Redding

Dunsby is thoughtful

I support Adam Dunsby for state representative for the 135th District and I and urge people to vote for him on Nov. 6. Adam successfully fought the attempt to transfer the cost of teachers’ pensions onto our towns and he has advocated combining state departments to reduce spending. He serves on the education, environment and finance committees. Adam is thoughtful and listens to people. As first selectman of Easton, he knows what Hartford can do and should not do as it relates to small towns in Connecticut. Please vote for Adam on Nov. 6.