Election letters to the editor

Elect candidates that will bring change

According to the Office of Legislative Research, loss of the SALT (deduction for State, Local and Property Taxes) impacts 41% of Connecticut homeowners. That loss directly punishes Easton’s property values and budgets, and thereby, its citizens. We need change. Anne Hughes, Michelle McCabe, Ira Kaplan, and Lori Underberger will counteract the big government attack with committed, specific action. They will not align themselves with the policies that hurt our town in the name of political party but will independently make decisions. Open your door when they knock this fall. You’ll be glad you did.

Maureen Williams

Sunset Road, Easton

Re-elect Hwang to state Senate

Tony Hwang is on the right side of the issues that are critical to Connecticut citizens and he should be re-elected to the Connecticut Senate in November. His focus is on job growth, education, controlling the state government’s spending and runaway taxes, and sustainability. I urge all voters in the 26th Senate District to get behind Tony for re-election. This should not be about party politics, but about stabilizing and bringing economic revitalization to our great state. Tony can help do this.

Dallas Kersey

Steep Hill Road, Weston

Dunsby has stellar record

Adam Dunsby has lived in the district he has served for over 16 years, has a stellar record of public service, and is laser focused on turning Connecticut around and improving the lives of our families. By contrast, his opponent has lived in the district for only two years, has no record of public service, and mostly talks about only national issues. Now is not the time to hand the keys over to an inexperienced legislative driver. I urge you to vote for Adam Dunsby this November.

Kevin Murray

Parsons Lane, Redding

Support Sogofsky for Easton

We write this letter in support of Kristi Sogofsky for Easton selectman. We have known Kristi a little over two years. In this short time period, Kristi has proven she is one of the hardest working and most committed individuals we know. From her family, to volunteering at Samuel Staples, to her work with the library and her current role on the Board of Selectmen, she has shown her passion and dedication in every position she has held. Kristi is a true asset to this town and we urge you to vote for her.

Shari and Scott Pearlman

East Common Road, Easton

Dunsby works cooperatively

During his first term, Rep. Adam Dunsby was instrumental in the fight against tolls and against tax increases. He is pushing the state to reconsider its priorities on transportation projects, so that Redding and Fairfield County will get the attention they deserve. All the while, he has been working cooperatively with Democratic colleagues, for the best interests of our district. I hope that voters will get behind Adam and re-elect him in November.

Ward J. Mazzucco

Wood Road, Redding

Boucher will fight for reform

Sen. Toni Boucher has consistently fought for much-needed fiscal responsibility here in Connecticut and that is the top reason I have consistently supported her as my state senator. For the past five years specifically, Toni has educated her constituents not only about the dire need for tax reform in our state, but also about ways we could be (but haven’t been) restructuring and redirecting our economy to regain the strength it has historically enjoyed. Also of top importance to me is Toni’s integrity and work ethic. She has never missed a vote and I truly respect her for it.

Laura A. Hoeing

Umpawaug Road, Redding

Dunsby has 100% voting record

We need local representatives dedicated to making sure our voices are heard in Hartford. That starts with the simple act of being at their post when votes are taken. On that score, Adam Dunsby isn’t just good, he’s perfect. Again this year, he had a 100% voting record. Next, we need representatives concerned about state overreach into local affairs. Adam Dunsby successfully fought the transfer of teachers’ pension costs onto our towns, passed education mandate relief, advocated for estate tax relief, and implemented the state spending cap. To ensure our little towns have a big voice, re-elect Adam Dunsby.

Glenn Van Deusen

Wood Hill Road, Weston