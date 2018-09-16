Election letters to the editor

Dunsby will turn state around

State Rep. Adam Dunsby has successfully fought the governor’s attempt to push teachers’ pensions onto our towns. He is laser focused on turning Connecticut around, including no tax increases, no tolls and identifying efficiencies such as combining state departments to reduce spending. He has never missed a vote for you in Hartford. Since 2010, Connecticut GDP grew only 11% while New England grew 23% and Massachusetts 31%. Politics are local. The eight- year Hartford Democrat supermajority is responsible for the anemic 1.3% annualized growth in Connecticut. We need Adam to help reverse this trend. Join me in re-electing Adam Dunsby.

Joseph Colaprico

Greenfield Drive, Weston

Boucher’s leadership needed to fix state

Toni Boucher wakes every day with the thought of how to continue to address the needs of those she represents. A bi-partisan leader, Toni is committed to revitalizing Connecticut where businesses can grow and families can prosper. She is a champion for education from early childhood to college, an environmental champion, and fights for improving our state’s transportation infrastructure. Now is not the time to hand the keys over to an inexperienced legislative driver. If the State of Connecticut is to realize an economic comeback, it needs Toni back in the Senate seat she has so honorably held.

Kevin Murray

Parsons Lane, Redding

Dunsby is highly qualified

Rep. Adam Dunsby serves Connecticut’s 135th House District, which includes Easton, Weston and most of Redding. Dunsby has lived in the district for 16 years and is keenly aware of the local and state issues affecting businesses and families. Adam’s business background combined with his current experience as Easton’s first selectman as well as previous positions held on boards and commissions make him highly qualified as a state representative. With his 100% voting record since being elected, Dunsby will continue to focus on turning Connecticut around and improving the lives of our families. Please re-elect Adam Dunsby.

Jenifer Wyss

Cross Highway, Redding