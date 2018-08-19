Election letters to the editor

Boucher is a champion for education

I want to thank our State Senator Toni Boucher for being such a tireless and energetic advocate for her constituents. I have a keen interest in education issues. Sen. Boucher is co-chair of the education committee in the Connecticut State Senate. Toni has proven to be a bi-partisan leader and a true champion for educational excellence from early childhood to college. Her depth of experience and accomplishments on behalf her district have been exemplary. Thank you, Toni, for all your efforts to bring first class, affordable education to all of Connecticut’s children.

David Lewson

Drummer Lane, Redding

Boucher is proven and energetic

Re-electing Sen. Toni Boucher on Nov. 6 is crucial to the future of Connecticut. Sen. Boucher, who was elected to represent the 26th Senatorial District in 2008, will work diligently to resolve the state’s fiscal problems and plan for the future in a bipartisan manner.

Sen. Boucher is a tireless advocate for lowering taxes, reducing the unsustainable size and cost of state government, improving infrastructure, and bringing first class, affordable education to Connecticut children.

I have seen firsthand the undeniable passion and energy she has for the voters of her district. Please join me in voting for Sen. Boucher.

Jenifer Wyss

Cross Highway, Redding