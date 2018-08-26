Election letter: Support Toni Boucher

It is rare that a person in public office is so ebullient, passionate, fiscally responsible and focused on what is best for the people — specifically the people of Connecticut. It should be understood that Toni’s service and energy for the betterment of our state has been a battle against reckless spending and taxation for years by Malloy and his minions’ myopic mismanagement. Please continue to support Sen. Boucher’s clear and purposeful cause toward bringing our state back to its former excellence.

Chuck Cilo

Dorethy Road, Redding