Election letter: Re-elect Toni Boucher for state senator

Notwithstanding the ongoing madness in Washington, D.C., the future of our once great state depends in no small part on your choice this Election Day. Connecticut’s employers are fleeing the state leaving fewer and fewer jobs for our children and fewer buyers for those looking to retire or downsize. Simply stated, we must lower taxes, reduce the size and cost of state government while improving our schools, crumbling highways, bridges and rail systems.

To do so, we must re-elect Toni Boucher to the state Senate. Please vote for a brighter future for Connecticut. Please vote for Toni Boucher.

Urs Broderick Furrer

Seventy Acre Road, Redding