ELECTION 2018: Two candidates vie for Easton selectman

Easton Selectman Kristi Sogofsky, a Republican, is running against challenger Ira Kaplan, a Democrat, in a special election on Nov. 6.

The Easton Board of Selectmen — made up of First Selectman Adam Dunsby, a Republican, and Selectman Bob Lessler, a Democrat — appointed Sogofsky to the board at a special meeting June 1 to fill the seat vacated by Republican Carolyn Colangelo. That term ends November 2019.

Kristi Sogofsky: Incumbent

Local taxes is the biggest concern Easton Selectman Kristi Sogofsky said she hears from people in town.

“It’s our responsibility as elected officials to make smart choices with how that money is spent,” she said. “That includes closely examining the budgets for all town departments. If cuts are needed, they must be carefully considered. The same applies to any proposed tax increases.”



Sogofsky, a Republican, has a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and psychology from Syracuse University.

She is a spokesperson and communication strategist for the Connecticut Association of Realtors in East Hartford. She’s also a freelance reporter for WFSB TV, and a freelance anchor with Fox News Headlines 24/7.

Prior positions she has held include an adjunct professor, teaching news writing, reporting, and feature writing.

She is chairman of both the Easton Public Library Board of Trustees and the Easton Public Library Building Committee.

She is co-president of the PTA at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

She and her husband, Mark, who is employed with News 12, are parents of a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

The opportunity to run for selectman became open when former Selectman Carolyn Colangelo resigned in May.

“I’m not one to pass up a great opportunity,” Sogofsky said.

She said she’s running because it’s “beneficial” to have some varying viewpoints on the board, and said she believes she can be of service to the town.

As a mother of young children, Sogofsky said she looks at many topics from “a different standpoint than some other people might.”

Biggest issues

Another current issue in town, according to Sogofsky, is the creation of a village district, and whether that is the right choice for the town.

A village district could be beneficial to the town, Sogofsky said, “as long as it is strictly regulated so it doesn’t grow and expand to become something that we don’t want.”

Adding the village district to the town plan “does not guarantee businesses will open, but it creates an option should an appropriate use present itself,” she said.

Sogofsky said there are state statutes that govern the district. “However, the town must put the zoning regulations in place if the village district is included in the plan of conservation and development.”

Since taking office, Sogofsky said she has already dealt with some large issues in Easton.

“The Board of Selectmen heard a proposal for the South Park Avenue property, which we decided was not the right choice for that property,” Sogofsky said. “There was a town meeting about a proposed ordinance regarding the sale, lease and transfer of town property. The planning and zoning hearing on the plan of conservation and development is Oct 1.”

“I have been serving in the position since June,” said Sogofsky, “and have jumped right in and picked up a lot of the workings and the issues and the functionality of the Board of Selectmen, and I would like the opportunity to continue to do that.”

Ira Kaplan: Challenger

Longer-term affordability in town is an issue that’s currently affecting Easton residents, according to Ira Kaplan.

“I don’t see it being addressed or analyzed,” he said. “I don’t see a plan or community discussion. We are not going to find it if we don’t start talking about it or exploring it.”

Kaplan said he’d like to look at five- and 10-year projections “and see where we are headed, look at what our situation is, and explore the options.”

Kaplan, a Democrat, graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, and received master’s degrees from Cornell University and New York University.

He is a senior vice president and technical leader for pricing at Gen Re, a reinsurance company in Stamford. He is also an actuary.

He has two grown children with his wife Susan Kaplan, who is principal of Helen Keller Middle School in Easton.

Ira Kaplan was a member of the Easton Democratic Town Committee from 2003 to 2005. He rejoined the committee in 2017 and now serves as its secretary.

House values are going down, according to Kaplan, and “many people don’t think they can afford to stay here much longer.”

Easton is more diverse than is recognized, Kaplan said, “in that we are perceived as a rich town, but not everyone here is rich.”

The leadership of Easton should be addressing how to make the town more “livable,” Kaplan said. “I don’t think this is going to happen if we just drive on autopilot.”

Kaplan said he would also like to strengthen support services for seniors. He recommends looking into 55 and older housing so residents can downsize while staying in town.

One of the reasons Kaplan said he’s running is he feels he can “do some good in Easton,” and now that his children are gown, he has more time to devote to town issues.

“At this stage in my life, I felt an obligation to do more,” Kaplan said. “This seat opened up and I felt Easton can use some shaking up.”

Biggest issues

Another issue that Kaplan said is a concern of residents is the “hostility” they often feel at town meetings. “They say ‘Why don’t we seem to have thoughtful debate? Why is there no discussion?’” Kaplan said. “That’s not what Easton should be like.”

Regardless of what residents may say or propose at meetings, Kaplan said everyone should be “treated with respect.”

Meetings “should provide an opportunity” to educate people on the way different processes work, Kaplan added. “Do you want to involve people in government or do you want to shut the door and keep them out?” he asked.

Kaplan said his style is to “challenge assumptions, ask probing questions and look everywhere for improvements.”

If elected, Kaplan said that although he would be only one selectman of three, “the Board of Selectmen in some ways has some bully pulpit power.”

“I think we can set the direction and at least try to encourage and direct the discussion and the exploration,” he said.