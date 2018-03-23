Egg Day returns to Easton Public Library

Spring is here, and to celebrate, the Easton Public Library will host Egg Day on Wednesday, March 28. Children of all ages and their parents may drop by between 4 and 6 p.m. to decorate Easter eggs. Participants should bring their own hard-boiled, blown, or plastic eggs to dye or decorate.

“I always looked forward to Egg Day at the library when I was a child,” said Children’s/Teen Librarian Elizabeth Portillo. “Last year, I was so overwhelmed by the turnout and positive feedback received from the community. I’m so glad that this program is becoming an annual tradition. It’s so wonderful to see the kids loving it as much as I do.”

To register for Egg Day, use the library’s Online Event Calendar or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134 or [email protected]