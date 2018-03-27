Edwin Gilbert scholarships available for Weston, Redding students

The trustees of the Edwin Gilbert School Trust Fund remind all high school seniors planning to further their education, as well as current college students, that financial aid will be available for the coming school year.

In order to for students to qualify, their homes must be within the area known as the former 10th school district, which covered certain areas of Wilton, Weston and Redding. Application forms, as well as a map of the stated area, are available in the guidance offices of the high schools in Weston, Wilton and Redding.

Applications will be accepted through May 2018 for aid in the upcoming school year.