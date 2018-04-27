Editorial: Vote this Saturday in Weston

Those unfamiliar with Weston town government may think the town and school budgets for fiscal year 2018-19 were approved recently at the Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM).

But that is not the case.

While some people cast budget ballots immediately following the ATBM, the completion of the referendum vote will take place this Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

The budget process in Weston is lengthy and can be confusing. Before Saturday’s vote, there were months of meetings, reviews and discussions.

Turnout was low at the ATBM, with only 100 Westonites showing up. A quorum wasn’t met, so unfortunately there could be no public discussion about the budget.

Could the lack of a quorum signify that most people are satisfied with Weston’s budget proposal?

There will be three questions on Saturday’s referendum ballot, one each for the town, education, and capital budgets. The summation is as follows:

Town operating budget: $13,047,298, a 2.20% increase.

Education operating budget: $51,444,906, a 3.10% increase.

Capital budget: $675,247.

If the budgets pass at referendum, the town’s mill rate will be 29.4, a 1.69% increase over the current year.

The budget vote is the way taxpayers decide how their money is going to be spent. Don’t let others make the decision for you.

If you think your vote doesn’t count, think again. In 2015, with a very low voter turnout, the education budget was defeated at referendum by five votes.

The Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance have done a good job keeping the budget numbers down this year. They deserve support and a vote of Yes on all three questions at the referendum.