Editorial: Vigil

In a town like Redding, Easton or Weston, where so many strive, and often seem to achieve perfection, it can be hard to admit you need help.

Everywhere you look, there are perfect cars, perfect people, perfect clothes and especially, perfect families. So when faced with a problem such as domestic violence, it is tempting to hide behind that veil of perfection and hope to ride it out, expecting things to get better. Because often it can seem like it’s better to pretend, than for others to know the truth.

Perhaps that’s why domestic violence remains one of the most underreported crimes against women. It also is a crime that can happen repeatedly — because of its nature.

Often, it can carry with it a shame or a guilt that is not associated with other crimes. It is also sometimes hard to define because of its many forms. Not all of them are physical or obvious. Abuse can just as easily come in the forms of demeaning words, of power plays and emotional manipulation.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It serves as a reminder that we need to do more to help domestic violence victims. We need to keep an open dialogue about it.

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., there will be a vigil at the gazebo at the Easton Community Center, sponsored by the Center for Family Justice and law enforcement agencies, to honor those who have been impacted by intimate partner violence; and inspire hope that the cycles of violence can be broken.

Connecticut has experienced a total of 30 domestic violence-related homicides since January 2017. Vigils such as the one in Easton, and other towns across the state, serve to remind local residents that domestic violence homicide is a problem in every demographic and community.

The vigils also allow victims to know that there is a safe place, close to home, where they can receive free and comprehensive services. These services include free counseling and emergency shelter. If you need help, don’t wait. For more information, visit CenterforFamilyJustice.org or call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 203-384-9559.